Photo: HBO

There will be further justice for the best schemers in Monterey. According to The Hollywood Reporter, most of the principal actresses on Big Little Lies will see a considerable pay raise for season two. Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman will reportedly rake in around $1 million per episode (plus executive producer fees and back-end points), up from the $250,000 to $350,000 they previously made. Zoë Kravitz and Shailene Woodley will also reportedly get “sizable” raises. (Laura Dern isn’t named, which is frankly just rude to Renata.) According to THR, the reason for the salary spike is directly related to Witherspoon’s new deal with Apple, which is reportedly paying her and Jennifer Aniston $1.25 million per episode for their upcoming morning-news drama, ordered for 20 episodes. HBO programming president Casey Bloys tells THR: “I’m not going to shake my fist and say, ‘Darn it, Apple!’ If that’s what made sense for them for that show, God bless.” Because, in this town, the correct response to such a boss negotiation looks more like: