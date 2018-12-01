Robert Knepper Won’t Return for iZombie Season 5

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Once Robert Knepper’s arc on season four of iZombie ends, he won’t return to the show. At the Television Critics Association press tour, CW president Mark Pedowitz told /Film that the actor — who has been accused of sexual misconduct by five women — won’t appear in season five. “Robert only had a one-year deal anyway,” Pedowitz said. In December, four women told The Hollywood Reporter that Knepper cornered them or was sexually aggressive. Each of them came forward after a stylist said he sexually assaulted her. Knepper denied the accounts, saying, “We have come to a time where hard-earned careers are being lost on the basis of accusations. I need to reiterate that these accusations against me are false.”

Pedowitz says Knepper wasn’t dismissed because of sexual-assault allegations, but because his arc simply ended. “When the past allegations came up, we were about two-thirds of the way on the shooting schedule,” he told /Film. “The studio did an investigation. They did one investigation. The studio did a second investigation. Again, the investigation related to the set and his behavior on the set. They found no wrongdoing on the set. I supported the decision to continue going forward. Robert finishes up shooting I think by next week.”