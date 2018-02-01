It’s her turn now. In the midst of vigorously lending her voice in the divisive post–Harvey Weinstein landscape in Hollywood, Rose McGowan has been given a five-part docuseries by E! called Citizen Rose. The series will debut later in January and promises to “follow her eventful life of late — which includes being among the first to call out Harvey Weinstein to her recent dismissal of Meryl Streep.” As THR notes, the last time this docuseries format occurred on the network was with I Am Cait in 2015, which turned out to be a ratings and critical disappointment. We have a feeling McGowan will be all-in, though. As she puts it: “You are formally invited into my mind and world.”