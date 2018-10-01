Latest News from Vulture

Children (and Adults) Deserve More Films Like Paddington 2

Never are you going to see the likes of Sally Hawkins, Jim Broadbent, and Hugh Grant having this much earnest fun.

Catt Sadler Responds to E!’s Salary Defense: ‘We Did Similar Jobs’

Sadler calls it “apples to apples.”

Saga Creators Vaughan and Staples: No Movie On the Way, but Maybe a Musical

They were elated to hear Lin-Manuel Miranda was into them.

Summer Is the Best Season for Rom-Coms

Sweat it out with My Best Friend’s Wedding, Dirty Dancing, and Say Anything.

Spring Is the Best Season for Rom-Coms

Broadcast News. Notting Hill. All those teen movies with prom scenes. Are you really going to argue with this?

Winter Is the Best Season for Rom-Coms

’Tis the season for Bridget Jones, Moonstruck, and Last Holiday.

Fall Is the Best Season for Rom-Coms

The sheer perfection of autumn aesthetics can hide all sorts of personality flaws.

Russell Simmons Investigated by NYPD for Two New Rape Allegations

The NYPD is actively continuing to review the multiple rape and sexual-assault claims against Simmons.

Late-Night Roasts Trump for Maybe Not Knowing the Words to the National Anthem

“Trump sings the national anthem the way the rest of us sing Despacito.”

The Best Joke About Burning Man You’ll Hear, From a Reluctant Burner

Natasha Leggero discusses how Burning Man is completely antithetical to her persona.

Your Guide to the Three Billboards Backlash

See why critics are calling this film “unearned, manipulative, and altogether offensive.”

Michael Douglas Preemptively Denies Sexual-Misconduct Allegations

Douglas decided to give an interview in advance of a rumored exposé.

Katja Blichfeld Gets What She Wants

After a year of changes, the quietly commanding High Maintenance co-creator embarks on a new life.

Tom Hanks’s 10 Favorite Books

History, politics, and more.

Pop Culture’s Great Awokening

What happens to culture in an era of identity politics?

Terry Gross on the Art of the Q&A and the Guest That Most Surprised Her

“If you’re willing,” says the Fresh Air host, “you can get an interview to a pretty real emotional place.”

Ben Feldman Sounds Like an Excellent Person to Wait on in a Restaurant

Ben Feldman shares a very New York story.

James Franco Responds to Misconduct Allegations on Late Show

Stephen Colbert did not shy away from asking his guest about the accusations that were made on Twitter.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap: Tune In, Tokyo

Who hasn’t gone to a dinner party in a house with no power where a drunk woman started yelling obscenities?

Samantha Bee Introduces Full Frontal’s Globe-trotting ‘Apology Race’

It’s like The Amazing Race, but with much more apologizing on the behalf of the entire United States.