Russell Simmons Investigated by NYPD for Two New Rape Allegations

The NYPD has added two new rape allegations to its investigation into music mogul Russell Simmons, the department announced Tuesday night. Though no other details were given, a police sergeant said, “The NYPD has received information regarding allegations involving Russell Simmons in the New York City area, and our detectives are in the process of reviewing that information.” Simmons has previously been accused of rape and sexual assault by multiple women, including an incident where Brett Ratner allegedly watched him assault a former model. In December, the NYPD opened an investigation into the sexual-assault claims, encouraging more accusers to come forward. Simmons has denied all rape accusations and started his own #NotMe campaign in opposition to #MeToo, which he has since put on hold explaining that “this is a time for women to speak.”