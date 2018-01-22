Ryan Reynolds to Develop a Clue Movie With Deadpool Writers

Chances are, we’re looking at a whole lot more Mr. Bodies. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Reynolds has signed a three-year-long first-look deal with Fox. His first film to enter development? A live-action adaptation of the murder-mystery board game Clue. Jonathan Lynn previously directed the 1985 comedy version of the Hasbro classic that stars Tim Curry and Madeline Kahn, in addition to more of your favorite character actors. According to THR, Reynolds will be joined by Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who will pen the screenplay. While that’s no guarantee the new Clue will be a hard-R, better start counting those bullets now just in case. One plus one plus 2,000 plus one…