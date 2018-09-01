Latest News from Vulture

Yesterday at 11:13 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap: Tune In, Tokyo

Who hasn’t gone to a dinner party in a house with no power where a drunk woman started yelling obscenities?

Yesterday at 11:08 p.m.

Samantha Bee Introduces Full Frontal’s Globetrotting ‘Apology Race’

It’s like The Amazing Race, but with much more apologizing on the behalf the entire United States.

Yesterday at 10:20 p.m.

Mark Wahlberg Reportedly Made $1.5M For Movie Reshoots; Michelle Williams Didn’t

Mark Wahlberg was reportedly paid $1.5 million for All the Money in the World reshoots, while Michelle Williams received only a $80 per diem.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

This Is Us Midseason Premiere Recap: Family Therapy

Holy hell, This Is Us is not messing around with this episode.

Yesterday at 9:15 p.m.

Greta Gerwig Says She Will Not Work for Woody Allen Again

“If I had known then what I know now, I would not have acted in the film.”

Yesterday at 9:15 p.m.

New York Times Cancels James Franco Event After Accusations Of Misconduct

The actor was scheduled to promote The Disaster Artist at a TimesTalk.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

America’s Next Top Model Season Premiere Recap: Next-Level Fierce

Thank goodness Tyra is back.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

The Fosters Winter-Premiere Recap: Take Me to Church

Callie is finally growing as a person and I am very much here for it.

Yesterday at 8:40 p.m.

Living Single Is Coming To Hulu, Because You Need A More ’90s Kind Of World

The series will hit the streamer in full on January 11.

Yesterday at 7:52 p.m.

YouTube Finally Says Something About Logan Paul Vlogging Apparent Suicide Victim

The company’s open letter still didn’t say much about what will happen to Paul, who has taken a break from Youtube since the incident.

Yesterday at 7:01 p.m.

Rose McGowan Says the #TimesUp Protest Is Just a ‘Band-Aid’

“I don’t watch red carpets, not my thing.”

Yesterday at 6:37 p.m.

Which Month Do You Like Best From Ansel Elgort’s High School Calendar?

When Timothée Chalamet and Ansel Elgort bantered about who was more popular, Vulture decided to investigate.

Yesterday at 5:53 p.m.

The BBC Is Giving You Yet Another Les Misérables Adaptation

Starring Dominic West as Jean Valjean and David Oyelowo as Inspector Javert.

Yesterday at 5:08 p.m.

Hulu and the Studio Behind Get Out to Haunt You With New Horror Anthology Series

Boo!

Yesterday at 4:58 p.m.

Ephorize Is CupcakKe’s Major Breakthrough

The songs about sex are going to be the draw, but it’s the rapper’s mix of kooky images and no-nonsense delivery fueling the whole enterprise.

Yesterday at 4:45 p.m.

5 of the Most Notorious YouTube Scandals

There’s a line — and these YouTubers crossed it.

Yesterday at 4:39 p.m.

NBC Exec Says There Is ‘a Lot of Misinformation’ About Catt Sadler Pay Gap

Following call-outs at the Golden Globes.

Yesterday at 4:07 p.m.

NBC’s Musical Theater Series Rise Rewrote a Closeted Gay Character As Straight

The show’s inspired by the book Drama High.

Yesterday at 3:26 p.m.

Radiohead Is Suing Lana Del Rey for Copyright Infringement (and a Lot of Money)

“Their lawyers have been relentless,” Del Rey said.

Yesterday at 2:53 p.m.

Trust Trailer: It’s TV’s Turn to Take on the Getty Kidnapping

Donald Sutherland, Hilary Swank, and Brendan Fraser star in the FX series, premiering March 25.