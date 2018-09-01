Samantha Bee Introduces Full Frontal’s Globetrotting ‘Apology Race’

To compete in The Amazing Race, contestants have to be resourceful, resilient and willing to go the distance. To compete in “The Apology Race,” Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’s spoof of the long-running reality series, contestants have to be guilt-ridden, groveling and ready to say they’re sorry on the behalf of the entire United States. As part of the gimmick Bee is sending her correspondents across the globe to “apologize for every garbage thing Donald Trump does.” She teases that Trump’s “poor impulse control might force us to go apologize to Korea, the entire Muslim world or some rando.” Luckily, each of her correspondents seems uniquely qualified to apologize should they be called upon (which they will).