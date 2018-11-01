You Want Saoirse Ronan to Be Your Catchphrase Partner

If you find yourself in need of a partner for a round of The Tonight Show’s Catchphrase, Saoirse Ronan is your first-round draft pick. The Lady Bird star is, to borrow a phrase from her movie, very baller: As Timothée Chalamet struggled to act out “stir crazy” and the Roots’ Tariq Trotter described The Shining as “something lights do,” and not “Stanley Kubrick movie with Scatman Crothers and ‘Here’s Johnny.’” Of course, Jimmy Fallon brought her down — their team lost in a devastating upset — but she still squeezed in a command to Jimmy Fallon to stop using his fake Irish accent. Bliss.