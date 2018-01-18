Saoirse Ronan — Lady Bird star, Golden Globe winner, and general Irish divine — has a problem with dating. Watch one round of her playing “Who’d You Rather?” with Ellen DeGeneres and you’ll see why: “Harry’s very good in Dunkirk, I have to say. But I don’t know Harry Styles, I don’t know what he’s like,” she says, when the singer is up against her Lady Bird co-star (and biggest fan) Timothée Chalamet. “Let me stick with Timmy, because even if it’s a platonic relationship, I think we can have a nice companionship together. You know what I mean? Like we’re very compatible as companions. And Harry’s on the road a lot. It’s very stressful being with someone on tour.” (We love a queen that overthinks her fictional romances!)

Things get easier, however, when Drake pops up on the screen. “Kendrick Lamar or Drake?” Ellen asks. Ronan lets out a nice little chuckle: “Drake.” Can we get a table for two at the Cheesecake Factory?