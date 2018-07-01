Just imagine all of those tasteful frocks she’s going to don. Sarah Bareilles — high priestess of Broadway, wonderful singer, all around nice person — has been tapped to portray Mary Magdalene in NBC’s upcoming production of Jesus Christ Superstar Live! The show will conveniently be airing on Easter Sunday (or, April 1) to fulfill all of your religious needs, with Bareilles being joined by John Legend as the holy roller in the sky (Jesus!) and Alice Cooper as King Herod. Let’s just hope we don’t have another A Christmas Story Live on our hands.