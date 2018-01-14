Sam Rockwell Joins the Prestigious ‘Drops F-Bomb on SNL’ Club

Honestly, this might be more satisfying than the Five-Timers Club. Sam Rockwell has ascended into the ranks of one of the few people who have accidentally cursed on SNL, forever immortalizing the term “you can’t be this fucking stupid!” in the process. If you quickly want to watch this molotov cocktail of Fs in question, fast-forward to the 0:37 mark, but if you’re all about that sweet, sweet context: Rockwell plays a fucking science show host who can’t fucking get over how fucking dumb these fucking kids are. Science is fun, you fucks!