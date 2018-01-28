Rare form of genius Donald Glover attended his latest awards show tonight to, once again, make you say, “Wait he can do that, too?” In a white suit tailored enough to look like it was sewn directly onto his body, Glover, under his Childish Gambino alias — who won a Grammy tonight for Best Traditional R&B Performance for his song “Redbone” — performed the song “Terrified.” The whole number was smooth enough to feel like warm silk sliding through your eardrums, and then it turned adorable when young JD McCrary joined him for a harmonized glissando sent straight from heaven. McCrary will play young Simba in the upcoming Lion King movie, with Glover playing grown Simba. Yes, put Donald Glover in more movies, because he’s going to need an Oscar to set alongside his Grammy, Emmys, and Golden Globe awards.