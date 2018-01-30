The First Trailer for Netflix’s Mute Is All Violence and Bold Hair Choices
It seems Netflix has noticed that the dominance of weaponized silent girls in movies today, and is breaking the trend with a silent boy — a big boy at that! Alexander Skarsgård stars as Leo in Netflix’s latest sprawling sci-fi drama, Mute, as a speechless man with a secret past who is about to wreck a bunch of gangsters while he searches for his missing girlfriend. The movie is directed by Duncan Jones, and while it looks like it could take place in some linked Netflix sci-verse with Bright and Altered Carbon, it’s actually set in near-future Berlin. Hopefully we’ll get to see Skarsgård go full John Wick, but if not, at least Justin Theroux is here as a blonde and Paul Rudd has one super mustache. Mute starts streaming on February 23.
Watch Now
