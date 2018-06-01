Photo: 2017 Jeff Kravitz

For enthusiasts of the red carpet culture at award ceremonies, this year’s Golden Globes will prove to be very different than what we’re used to. Both women and men will likely be exclusively wearing all-black ensembles out of solidarity with victims of sexual assault and harassment, and in addition to that, they’ll also be sporting a pin that reads “Time’s Up” to further articulate that message. (Over 300 prominent Hollywood women created the Time’s Up initiative to ring in the new year, which aims to combat systemic sexual harassment in Hollywood and in workplaces throughout the country.) Arianne Phillips, a popular Hollywood stylist, was tasked with designing the pin after being asked by her pal Reese Witherspoon, and she immediately said yes.

“Reese asked me to come to the actors’ group, and told me they were going to be wearing black and would I consider creating a pin for the nominees and male presenters. We were up against the holidays, but I said I could do it,” Phillips explained to THR, enlisting her frequent creative partner Michael Schmidt to assist. “I can’t think of anything more appropriate than fashion brands who have built careers on the red carpet donating to the Time’s Up legal fund, because as we’ve learned in the last year, there’s nothing more powerful than how we spend our money.” The pin, which you can see below, is a small rectangle with a monochromatic color scheme.