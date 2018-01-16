Seth Meyers Evaluates Trump’s Job on Puerto Rico’s Recovery Effort

After Puerto Rico was hit by the devastating Hurricane Maria last fall, President Trump told reporters that the White House deserved a “10” for its recovery efforts. “I bet young Donald Trump wasn’t one of those kids you’d let grade their own homework,” Seth Meyers quipped on Late Night’s “The Check In” segment. After catching up viewers on the current situation in the United States territory — three months later, roughly half the island’s population is still living without power and many deaths have been contributed to the storm — Meyer’s asked, “If that’s what Trump considers a 10 what would a 9 be? Accidentally sending an Outbreak monkey?”