Photo: 2018 NBCUniversal Media, LLC

As promised: More Harvey Weinstein, and absolutely zero Donald Trump. During his monologue at this year’s Golden Globes, Seth Meyers took direct aim at the disgraced Harvey Weinstein in more ways than one. “Well, I think it’s time to address the elephant not in the room. Harvey Weinstein isn’t here tonight because, well, I’ve heard rumors that he’s crazy and difficult to work with,” Meyers began. “But don’t worry, because he’ll be back in 20 years when he’ll be the first person booed during the In Memoriam.” The audience, unsure of how to respond, did some light gasping, to which Meyers retaliated with: “It will sound like that.”

Meyers continued to dig into another Noted Bad Man, Kevin Spacey, about his sexual-assault allegations, which resulted in him being fired from a certain Netflix drama. “I was happy to hear they’re going to do another season of House of Cards,” he said. “Is Christopher Plummer available for that, too? I hope he can do a Southern accent because Kevin Spacey sure couldn’t.” And how did he respond to another round of gasps? “Oh, is that too mean? To Kevin Spacey?”