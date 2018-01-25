During Late Night’s regular “A Closer Look” segment, Seth Meyers took on the reports that Trump’s lawyer allegedly paid porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to stay quiet about her affair with the president. Meyers notes that if the story about Daniels’s relationship with Trump had came out during the 2016 presidential campaign, then the weeks leading up to the election would have been quite a sex-driven doozy. “The last month of the campaign might have been dominated by two people named Stormy Daniels and Anthony Weiner,” Meyers said. “Is it possible that the 2016 campaign was a porno? Are we living in a porno?” Though that seems unlikely, Meyers does point out that Trump “acts the way a president does in a porno” — mostly by just yelling out the names of different countries. Hopefully we won’t have to see the spanking portion of this X-rated feature.