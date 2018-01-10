Here’s Your First Look at Silicon Valley Without T.J. Miller
With T.J. Miller off the show, Silicon Valley will return this March in rebooted form. Richard’s trying to build his “new internet,” which means he has a bunch more employees, while Jian’s taken control of the incubator himself. Expect everyone to fail spectacularly and then somehow fall upward. Silicon Valley returns March 25.
Watch Now
- Advice Every Comic Should Hear Before Performing at the Correspondents’ Dinner
- 5 of the Most Notorious YouTube Scandals
- The Black Mirror Creator Has an Idea for a Much Nicer Version of The Matrix
- Five Comic-Book Stories That Might Happen Onscreen After the Disney-Fox Merger
- The Makers of TV’s Darkest Show Are Actually Comedians
- 89 Film and TV Moments That Capture 2017
- Biggest Mistakes in 9 Oscar-Winning Movies
- 12 Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct Are Forcing TV Shows to Switch Gears
- Post-Matt Lauer, We Need to Redefine the Fatherly Image of American Journalism
- The Evolution of the Movie Trailer
- Sara Bareilles and Jason Mraz Perform a Song From ‘Waitress’ in Central Park
- Here’s a Fake Trailer for That Tarantino Star Trek Movie
- The Dark Pop-Cultural Influence of Charles Manson
- 7 Questions Stranger Things 2 Leaves Unanswered
- Who Are Rey’s Parents?
- The One Meal No Comic Should Eat Before a Set, According to Kyle Kinane
- Are Eleven and the Demogorgon in Stranger Things Connected?
- The Bob’s Burgers Cast Improvises a Mini-Episode About the Birds and the Bees
- The New Taylor Swift Sounds Like a Scrapbook of Pop Music
- The Cast of Dirk Gently Plays ‘Elijah Wood, Elijah Woodn’t’