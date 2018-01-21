Does it matter that President Trump called African nations shithole countries? Or that he said all Haitians have AIDS? Or even that he had an extramarital affair with a porn star and then paid her to keep quiet? On Saturday Night Live’s aptly named game show, ‘What Even Matters Anymore,’ host Jessica Chastain says apparently not. The show asks contestants if something the president did or said even matters anymore. The answer: No, nope. Somehow it never does matter. “Because nothing truly matters,” she cries. “None of it matters.” Bring it in, Chastain. We need a hug too.