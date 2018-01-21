Kate McKinnon debuted as special counsel Robert Mueller in an interview with Colin Jost on SNL’s Weekend Update. As the special counsel overseeing the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, McKinnon’s Mueller was relaxed with the grin of a man who had already won and struggled to give measured update on the ongoing investigation. “I wanted to come out here tonight to assure the American people that are investigation is progressing smoothly and we’re looking forward to a timely and orderly conclusion,” McKinnon starts. When Jost pressed for details, she says, “Obviously I can’t discuss the particulars of an ongoing investigation, but uh…” She lets out a small laughs, leans backs, and finally says, “We good.” Then, pulling out a toothpick, “Just wait. You’ll see.”