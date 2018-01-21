Of all the ’90s sitcom theme songs, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air might be the freshest, in style and in memory. Its easy-to-remember lyrics recalled how young Will Smith left West Philadelphia for a new, safe, comfortable life as “prince” of Bel-Air, Los Angeles. But SNL newcomer Chris Redd reimagined a more sinister outcome for the fair Fresh Prince. “Turns out, the guys I fought weren’t regular thugs, they were a powerful gang running guns and drugs,” he explains. “And because of our fight one went to jail so they followed me all the way out to Bel-Air.” That’s just the beginning of his troubles. Watch out for Kenan Thompson as the Honorable Uncle Phil and Leslie Jones as the finger-pointing mother. For reference, here’s the full version of the original.