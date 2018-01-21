Latest News from Vulture

Natalie Portman Shares Her Experience of ‘Sexual Terrorism’ at 13

“I understood very quickly, even as a 13-year-old, that if I were to express myself sexually, I would feel unsafe.”

2:46 p.m.

Tessa Thompson on Power in Hollywood: ‘Its Still in a White Male Stronghold’

“Our workplaces are not equitable.”

2:45 p.m.

‘Don’t Worry He Won’t Get Far on Foot’ Is a Perfect Showcase for Joaquin Phoenix

Gus Van Sant’s latest, co-starring Jonah Hill and Jack Black, tells the story of John Callahan, a quadriplegic cartoonist, treating his alcoholism.

2:15 p.m.

Craig Robinson and Jemaine Clement Sing About a Traumatic Experience

“And I was like, ‘Oh….shit!’”

2:11 p.m.

What Gloria Allred Would Say to Trump If They Could Speak Face-to-Face

“I’m going to expect him to tell the truth.”

1:59 p.m.

Armie Hammer Was the Weed Hookup for the Sorry To Bother You Cast

“I thought you were so generous,” laughed Tessa Thompson. “I heard you were on set giving away lots of pot.”

1:46 p.m.

Prince William and Prince Harry Stop By Weekend Update

The Windsor Boys comment on rumors around President Trump’s canceled London trip.

12:52 p.m.

Kate McKinnon’s Bashful Robert Mueller on the Russia Investigation

“I’m having a blast, man.”

12:17 p.m.

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Kindergarten Teacher Is Electrifying and a Cringefest

Gyllenhaal is complex and empathetic in a tale of a woman looking to give her life some purpose.

11:22 a.m.

On SNL, Jessica Chastain Asks ‘What Even Matters Anymore?’ The Answer… Nothing

“Because nothing truly matters.”

11:16 a.m.

Saturday Night Live’s ‘Bachelor’ Parody Deserves a Rose

Featuring Kendall’s taxidermy and Bekah’s short hair.

10:53 a.m.

SNL Recap: Jessica Chastain Gets Funny

Chastain is a strong first-time host, but she’s stuck in a weak episode.

10:27 a.m.

SNL Reimagines The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Theme Song With a Darker Ending

“Turns out, the guys I fought weren’t regular thugs, they were a powerful gang running guns and drugs.”

Yesterday at 9:07 p.m.

Bo Burnham Can Totally Relate to Tween Girls

“I see myself much more in the girls of that age than the boys.”

Yesterday at 7:59 p.m.

Kiersey Clemons Taught Nick Offerman How to ‘Keep His Sh*t Tight’

“That’s a term Kiersey taught me.”

Yesterday at 6:39 p.m.

Maggie Gyllenhaal Gets Emotional Discussing How Her Mother Inspires Her

“She really laid down the groundwork for me.”

Yesterday at 5:38 p.m.

Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade Captures Middle School in the Time of Snapchat

Burnham’s directorial breakout is masterful, and it’s rivaled only by the breakout performance of its 14-year-old star Elsie Fisher.

Yesterday at 3:40 p.m.

Jason Mantzoukas Does a Great Impression of Fans Who Yell at Him on the Street

“It’s a lot of football bros.”

Yesterday at 3:17 p.m.

Jane Fonda Relishes Another Chance to Insult Megyn Kelly’s Interviewing Skills

“It was so inappropriate.”

Yesterday at 1:33 p.m.

Catherine Zeta-Jones Is Defending Her Husband, Michael Douglas, From Allegations

“It happened 30 years ago. It was B.C.: before Catherine.”