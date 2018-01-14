Will Oprah actually run for president in 2020? Who knows. Perhaps. Definitely. Maybe. But if she does decide to leave her empire in favor of a democratic ticket, you can thank one group of voters in particular for her change of heart: Those pesky white women. “Every since I’ve been off the air, they’ve gotten out of control,” she posited on SNL. “They voted for Trump, they voted for Roy Moore. They kept 12 different shows about flipping houses on air. It’s a mess!” As long as she doesn’t have to run against her enemy, Bread, she has this locked.