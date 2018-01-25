See Brie Larson in Her Captain Marvel Costume

Spotted: Brie Larson filming Captain Marvel in Atlanta, giving us a first glimpse at her Carol Danvers costume. The Room Oscar-winner plays an Air Force pilot who goes super after an accident in the 1990s-set superhero movie. Captain Marvel is the first Marvel movie to focus on a superheroine, and will be co-directed by the MCU’s first female filmmaker, Half Nelson’s Anna Boden, alongside her partner Ryan Fleck. The movie will also feature a pre-eye-patch Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), She’s Gotta Have It’s DeWanda Wise, and His Holiness Jude Law. See Larson on set below:
Captain Marvel will be released March 8, 2019.