Stan Lee Denies Sexual Misconduct After Allegations Surface

Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for IMDb

Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee, co-creator of such iconic properties as Spider-Man, the Avengers, and the X-Men, has been hit with multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, all of which he’s denied. According to the Daily Mail, the first set of accusations came from former nurses for the 95-year-old, who claim he groped them, asked for oral sex, walked around naked in their presence, and asked to be “pleasured” in his bedroom. About those accusations, Lee’s attorney Tom Lallas told the Mail, “Mr. Lee categorically denies these false and despicable allegations and he fully intends to fight to protect his stellar good name and impeccable character.” He also said Lee “received demands to pay money” from his accusers.

Soon after those allegations came out, the Mail reported another accusation of misconduct, this one from a masseuse. According to the report, Lee groped her and asked her for sex during a massage she was giving him, then began to masturbate in front of her. Lallas pushed back again, telling the Mail, “Mr. Lee categorically denies these allegations and he fully intends to fight to protect his stellar good name and impeccable character,” and “This accusation is another example of a demand that Mr. Lee has received to pay money and threat that if he does not do so, the accuser will hold a press conference and go to the media.” Lee — who has not had any direct control over Marvel in decades and who currently develops intellectual property with his company, POW! Entertainment — has not made a personal statement about the accusations.