Frankly, how dare SNL wait 43 seasons to come up with a rap-centric sketch about Stanley Tucci. Does it matter that The Tooch’s first acting role was in the early ‘80s while SNL premiered in the mid ‘70s? Not really. Logic doesn’t apply here. The writers really should’ve anticipated our Tucci needs, and much faster. So consider blasting out this funky fresh jam while frequenting your next discotheque: “I got mad respect for his range. He should’ve been Doctor Strange. The Devil Wears Prada was sick. If you don’t like Stan you’re a dick.”