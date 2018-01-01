Star Wars: The Last Jedi Was the Highest-Grossing Film in 2017

As people around the world rang in the new year, Star Wars: The Last Jedi secured its title as the highest-grossing film in 2017. The latest Star Wars release from Disney-Lucasfilm beat Disney’s Beauty and the Beast for the top spot in North America and owned New Year’s weekend with $68.3 million, surpassing Dwayne Johnson’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. The film, which cost $200 million, is now the seventh highest-grossing domestic movie and has earned over $1 billion worldwide since it opened less than three weeks ago. For anyone who placed bets for what day The Last Jedi would cross the billion-dollar mark and said December 31, 2017, please claim your earnings now.