Star Wars: The Last Jedi Was the Highest-Grossing Film in 2017

3 mins ago

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Call Matt Lauer Allegations ‘Deeply Disturbing’

“This is bigger than one person, it’s bigger than Matt.”

5:55 p.m.

What’s New on Hulu: January 2018

If you like Andy Samberg’s goofy humor, don’t miss Hot Rod.

5:37 p.m.

Are We Taking Dave Chappelle Too Seriously When He Jokes About Louis C.K.?

Dave Chappelle says in his new specials that he is just messing around, but that goes against his status in our culture as a social commentator.

5:01 p.m.

Tom Petty’s Publisher Sues Spotify for a Measly $1.6 Billion

Pfft, chump change.

4:11 p.m.

Nicole Kidman Doesn’t Have Time for Your Clapping-Meme Questions, Andy Cohen

“I wish that there was more important things to be concerned about.”

3:37 p.m.

Wherever the New Artforum Is Heading, I’m Along for the Ride

In David Velasco, the magazine has a new editor, new energy, and new purpose. Thank God.

2:30 p.m.

Did You Spot These Super-Quick Black Mirror Cameos?

All aboard the “USS Callister.”

2:10 p.m.

YouTube Has Very Little to Say After Logan Paul Posts Video of Dead Body

The company’s official statement leaves a lot to be desired.

1:06 p.m.

Rose McGowan Is Coming to E! With Her Very Own Documentary Series

Citizen Rose is the next Citizen Kane.

12:30 p.m.

Finally, Other YouTubers Have Publicly Slammed Logan Paul

For the first time, Logan and Jake Paul’s YouTube peers are taking their vitriol public.

12:23 p.m.

What Whoopi Goldberg Told Tiffany Haddish Before Her SNL Episode

“I Googled and saw that Whoopi Goldberg had been on SNL, so I reached out to her.”

12:21 p.m.

Logan Paul Apologizes for Posting Suicide Victim Video: ‘I’m Ashamed of Myself’

“I’ve made a severe and continuous lapse of my judgement.”

11:45 a.m.

The Debut Episode of 9-1-1 Is Sensational

Ryan Murphy’s Fox series about first responders is engrossing, intense, and stars some great actors as lifesavers.

11:33 a.m.

Jeopardy Deducts Prize for Saying ‘Gangster’ Not ‘Gangsta’ to Prove They Are Gs

Here’s how a one-syllable mispronunciation cost a contestant $3,200.

11:03 a.m.

Justin Timberlake Announces New Album, Is Bringing Woodsmen Back (Yeah)

Mountains. Trees. Campfires. Justin.

10:53 a.m.

The Makers of TV’s Darkest Show Are Actually Comedians

Black Mirror is finally getting a funny episode next season.

10:37 a.m.

Jodie Foster and Rosemarie DeWitt on Black Mirror’s Helicopter-Parent Episode

“It’s a lot of interesting questions about child-rearing, but also about being a woman and how we raise women.”

10:25 a.m.

Runaways Recap: Love at the End of the World

With two big hookups, “Doomsday” is an episode for the shippers.

10:16 a.m.

Shade Queen Jodie Foster Compares Bad Superhero Movies to Fracking

Justice League, don’t read this.

10:11 a.m.

Matt Lauer Texted Hoda Kotb Some Congratulatory Words for Her New Today Job

“It meant the world to see that.”