Star Wars: The Last Jedi Was the Highest-Grossing Film in 2017

Photo: Lucasfilm

As people around the world rang in the new year, Star Wars: The Last Jedi secured its title as the highest-grossing film in 2017. The latest Star Wars release from Disney-Lucasfilm beat Disney’s Beauty and the Beast for the top spot in North America and owned New Year’s weekend with $68.3 million, surpassing Dwayne Johnson’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. The film, which cost $200 million, is now the seventh highest-grossing domestic movie and has earned over $1 billion worldwide since it opened less than three weeks ago. For anyone who placed bets for what day The Last Jedi would cross the billion mark and said December 31, 2017, please claim your earnings now.