Grab your hyperventilation bag and sweep the crumbs off your fainting couch. Stephen Colbert has going HAM of late, and as such has saved some of his tartest zingers for President Trump, now that reports have emerged that POTUS allegedly carried on an affair with Stephanie Clifford, known by her porn stage name Stormy Daniels, back in 2006. “Quick question: can Child Protective Services take custody of an adult woman?,” Colbert crows after revealing Daniels’ claim that Trump praised her for being “just like his daughter” following their first evening together. Truly, it is a testament to the power of the modern 24/7 news cycle that Daniels’ story elicits nothing stronger than your regular old “ugh, here we go.”