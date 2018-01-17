Stephen Colbert Has Definitely Been Saving This Dig at NBC

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders offered what she must have thought was a mic drop in response to accusations of Donald Trump’s bigotry after he reportedly called Haiti and African countries “shitholes”: If Trump is racist, she said, “why did NBC give him a show for a decade on TV?” Stephen Colbert is so glad you asked, Sarah, because no one upholds moral decency quite like the peacock network, “just ask Bill Cosby and Matt Lauer.” Kimmel added in his own segment, “I don’t think there’s a background check.” Meanwhile, Jimmy Fallon probably doesn’t know what those guys are talking about, but perhaps he’s seen the Apprentice tapes.