3 mins ago

Showtime’s Patrick Melrose Trailer: Benedict Cumberbatch Hates Being Lucid!

What a great cast.

11:01 a.m.

Brad Pitt Was Sadly Outbid to Watch Game of Thrones With Emilia Clarke

$120,000 wasn’t enough for the auction gods.

10:09 a.m.

Lance Armstrong Thought About Himself Watching Icarus, the Doping Documentary

“I can relate. I certainly can relate to them.”

9:55 a.m.

Watch the First Trailer for Stephen Colbert’s Savage Animated Trump Series

“War time, baby! Give me that nuclear football!”

9:27 a.m.

Sara Bareilles Is Your New Mary Magdalene in Jesus Christ Superstar

Let us pray.

Yesterday at 2:42 p.m.

The Big Bang Theory Will Likely Be Ending With Season 12

If Johnny Galecki is to be believed. (Which, yeah.)

Yesterday at 1:39 p.m.

The Daily Show Is Printing Newspaper Ads to Win Donald Trump’s ‘Media Awards’

So fake, even this isn’t real.

Yesterday at 12:44 p.m.

Harvey Weinstein Sued for Allegedly Spying on Paz de la Huerta

A New York–based attorney did the spying in question.

Yesterday at 11:48 a.m.

See the ‘Time’s Up’ Pin Actors Will Be Wearing at the Golden Globes

As expected, the pins are black.

Yesterday at 10:52 a.m.

Betty White Personally Thanks Vodka and Hotdogs for Her Long Life

“Probably in that order.”

Yesterday at 10:48 a.m.

There Will Be No Donald Trump Jokes at the Golden Globes This Year

Seth Meyers is taking on another challenging topic instead.

1/5/2018 at 11:56 p.m.

Wonder Wheel’s David Krumholtz ‘Deeply Regrets’ Working With Woody Allen

“We can no longer let these men represent us in entertainment, politics, or any other realm.”

1/5/2018 at 10:42 p.m.

You Were Right! That Was Shonda Rhimes at Chili’s

“You can take a girl out of the Midwest but don’t come for her baby back ribs.”

1/5/2018 at 9:52 p.m.

Jemaine Clement Says Flight of the Conchords Returning with Hour-Long Special

Though HBO says the deal is not “fully in place” yet.

1/5/2018 at 9:00 p.m.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Recap: Rotten Eggs

Rebecca needs to see what her life looks like without a man in it.

1/5/2018 at 8:48 p.m.

People Are Really Into Adding Eminem to Their Workout Spotify Playlists

“Till I Collapse” is the song that appears most frequently on Spotify playlists with “Workout” in the title.

1/5/2018 at 8:26 p.m.

Ricky Martin ‘Peed a Little’ About Penelope Cruz’s Casting in FX’s Versace

Martin really agreed with Ryan Murphy’s casting choices for American Crime Story: Versace.

1/5/2018 at 7:24 p.m.

Why Atlanta Season Two Is Called Robbin’ Season

And how Tiny Toons Summer Vacation inspired it.

1/5/2018 at 7:03 p.m.

Ryan Murphy Recast Tatiana Maslany in Pose Because She Was Too Young

“We needed our Debbie Allen character.”

1/5/2018 at 6:46 p.m.

The Chi Is an Exuberant, Heartfelt Drama

It’s the little character details that make The Chi feel so alive.