Maria Menounos Got Married on Live TV on NYE With Steve Harvey Officiating

Ugh, now when you have Steve Harvey marry you and your beloved in Times Square in freezing temperatures, people are going to think you’re ripping her off! As part of Fox’s New Year’s Eve broadcast, host Maria Menounos married long-time partner Kevin Undergaro in a surprise wedding ceremony/maybe the best bid to out-NYE Mariah.

“When I started working on the Fox New Year’s Eve special, I sat with the producer to go over what we were planning,” the TV host told People about the pop-up nuptials. The producer was hoping to find a couple interesting in getting hitched on live TV. “She said, ‘Unless you and Keven want to get married.’ And I was like, ‘Ha, ha, no.’ I was nervous but I got in the car and kept thinking about it and I was like, ‘Wait, this really is kind of perfect.’”

Menounos’ NYE co-host Steve Harvey officiated their union, a task which he was reportedly only ordained for 48 hours before the event. The groom gave a Baba Booey of happiness before his vows, and the newlyweds’ mics briefly got tangled together. As an added bonus, you can also watch Menounos surprise her parents Constantine and Litsa Menounos with the news below, which hopefully made up for having to stand for hours in frigid temperatures, quietly panicking about the whole Times Square bathroom situation.