Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Adding to the mounting list of sexual-misconduct allegations against Steven Seagal, the Wrap reports that the LAPD is investigating the actor for a rape accusation. Last month, a woman named Regina Simons says she reported the incident to police; in that same month, another woman, Faviola Dadis, reportedly also went to the LAPD accusing Seagal of sexual assault. Simons tells the Wrap that she was 18 and working as an extra on Seagal’s film On Deadly Ground when he invited her to a wrap party at his Beverly Hills home in 1994. She said he ended up being the only one in attendance when she got there, where he allegedly then raped her.

“He took me into this room and then just closed the door and started kissing me,” she said. “He then took my clothes off and before I knew it he was on top of me, raping me … I wasn’t sexually active yet. People always talk about fight-or-flight. But no one talks about the freeze.” Prior to being cast on the film, Simons recalled Seagal once offering her a massage and rubbing her neck in his trailer, where her brother was also present, during an audition. She claims Seagal continued to contact her after the alleged rape, but stopped when she repeatedly ignored his calls.

Dadis, a former model who first shared her story on Instagram last November before reporting it to police last month, claims Seagal sexually assaulted her in 2002 during an audition for a scrapped Genghis Khan movie. She says she met with Seagal at the W Hotel in Beverly Hills and was asked to wear a bikini to the audition so that he could “evaluate her figure.” She recalls Seagal instructing her to let him “act out a romantic scene” during the audition. “I expressed that I was uncomfortable with that especially since I was in my bikini,” Dadis told the Wrap. “And then he started pinching my nipples and grabbing my crotch area with his other hand. I quickly yelled ‘This audition is over!’”

The LAPD did not comment on Simons and Dadis’s reports, citing confidentiality, but confirmed it is investigating Seagal for a separate 2005 case, but giving no further details. Multiple women have previously accused Seagal of sexual misconduct, including Julianna Margulies, Portia de Rossi, Katherine Heigl, Eva LaRue, and more. This is the first rape accusation publicly made against Seagal.