How many tears did you expect to shed today? One or two, maybe because of the “bomb cyclone“? Perhaps a couple more, because Black Panther is on our horizon? Possibly a dozen when you saw that Greta Gerwig wrote an essay about her mother? Congratulations! Budget in about one hundred thousand more because Sufjan Stevens has released the music video for one of his original Call Me by Your Name songs, “Mystery of Love.” Moments from the film intercut between longing, sensual shots of marble statues. Oh, to see without my eyes: summer, light-wash denim, and the swoon of horny teen love.