Taylor Swift Unveils Her ‘End Game’ In New Music Video

She’s got such a big reputation, any new music video from Taylor Swift is poised to create a big conversation, and the pop mega-star’s self-imposed media blackout does not preclude the release of audio visuals. The latest Joseph Kahn collaboration is “End Game”, featuring Ed Sheeran, Future, Taylor on a motorcycle, a branded yacht, fireworks, and some boozy partying. Think of it as the spiritual sequel to the “22” video, with less sheet cake and more dranks (so many of them!) — definitely a New Taylor move.