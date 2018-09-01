Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

After criticizing Lena Dunham for not being involved in the Time’s Up movement in advance of the Golden Globes, Tessa Thompson has walked back her comments and clarified that she believes “The Time’s Up campaign is for everyone, in all capacities, contributions big and small.” “A response I made to comments on an Instagram post became fodder for a piece that I believe was designed to create conflict where there isn’t any,” Thompson said. “It’s perhaps more complex than that. But I, in no way, want to diminish Lena Dunham and her work, her voice, and her importance.”

The controversy began last night after Thompson posted a photo of the women involved in the Time’s Up movement that included Lena Dunham. When commenters criticized Dunham’s participation, especially in light of her defense of Girls writer Murray Miller when he was accused of sexual assault, Thompson responded with a statement indicating that Dunham wasn’t involved in the movement. “We hosted an open house for the actresses for red carpet messaging and Lena’s presence was a surprise to us all,” she wrote. “This is a time of reckoning. And for many, a re-education. So many women also have real work to do.”

After Thompson’s comment, Lena Dunham responded to IndieWire with a statement explaining her lack of involvement in the planning of Time’s Up. “I was honored to be invited to the meeting by a close friend and to observe the work that these amazing women have been doing the past few months,” she said. “For highly personal reasons, I’ve been unable to join previous efforts but being asked to be a part of this celebratory moment was truly beautiful. I’ve worked with Tessa and respect her artistry and admire her consistent candor.”