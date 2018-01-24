Here’s the Advice Chris Elliott Gave Daughter Abby Elliott When She Joined SNL
What advice did Chris Elliott give daughter Abby when she joined the cast of Saturday Night Live, making them the only parent-child legacy in the show’s history? “I was terrified!” Abby admitted on a visit to the Vulture Spot at Sundance while promoting her sister Bridey’s film, Clara’s Ghost.
Watch Now
- Late-Night Hosts Weigh In on Trump’s ‘Excellent’ Health
- Trump’s Border Wall Prototypes Are Minimalist Art
- How Stevie Wonder Helped Make MLK Day a National Holiday
- Advice Every Comic Should Hear Before Performing at the Correspondents’ Dinner
- 5 of the Most Notorious YouTube Scandals
- The Black Mirror Creator Has an Idea for a Much Nicer Version of The Matrix
- Five Comic-Book Stories That Might Happen Onscreen After the Disney-Fox Merger
- The Makers of TV’s Darkest Show Are Actually Comedians
- 89 Film and TV Moments That Capture 2017
- The 8 Most Implausible Commutes in Movie History
- Biggest Mistakes in 9 Oscar-Winning Movies
- 12 Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct Are Forcing TV Shows to Switch Gears
- Post-Matt Lauer, We Need to Redefine the Fatherly Image of American Journalism
- The Evolution of the Movie Trailer
- Sara Bareilles and Jason Mraz Perform a Song From ‘Waitress’ in Central Park
- Here’s a Fake Trailer for That Tarantino Star Trek Movie
- The Dark Pop-Cultural Influence of Charles Manson
- 7 Questions Stranger Things 2 Leaves Unanswered
- Who Are Rey’s Parents?
- The Secret Feminist History of Witches, As Told by a Practicing Witch