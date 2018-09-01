The BBC Is Giving You Yet Another Les Misérables Adaptation

Do you hear the people sing? Singing the song of endlessly viable preexisting intellectual property? It is the music of the BBC adapting Les Misérables yet again, this time as a TV mini-series. Per Variety, the British network is planning a six-part adaptation based on Victor Hugo’s novel (so, no, there will be no singing) starring Dominic West as the convict Jean Valjean, David Oyelowo as the nefarious Inspector Javert, and Lily Collins as the dying, virtuous Fantine. Adeel Akhtar and Olivia Colman, The Crown’s future queen, will play Monsieur and Madame Thénardier. Andrew Davies, who recently adapted War & Peace for TV, is writing this version. Les Misérables has been adapted for the screen approximately 1 million times before, and yet somehow …