The Big Bang Theory Will Likely Be Ending With Season 12

At some point, not even tens of millions of dollars is worth continuing to repeat “bazinga!” or eat a sandwich with a fork. Johnny Galecki, who portrays one of the well-paid leads on CBS’s crown comedy prince The Big Bang Theory, has hinted that the show’s reign will likely come to an end with the conclusion of season 12. (Currently, the show’s in its eleventh season after a record setting two-season renewal by the network.) “The only manner in which the cast has discussed wrapping [the show] has been that we’re all going to be very sad when that day comes,” Galecki told reporters at this winter’s TCA press tour. “But I think at this point everyone’s very comfortable with 12 seasons being a good time to go home and see our families.” At that point, Sheldon Cooper will materialize into colorful t-shirt heaven and we’ll finally find out Penny’s last name. Or probably not.