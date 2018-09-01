‘The Black Panther Lives’ and Kendrick Lamar Spits in New TV Spot

There’s barely any new footage in the latest TV spot for Marvel Studios’ mouth-foamingly anticipated Black Panther, but even more of the same is a delight to see. In this new clip, aired during Monday Night Football, we get a few new lines in the face-off between Andy Serkis’s Ulysses Klaue and Martin Freeman’s Everett K. Ross, Danai Gurira’s Okoye declaring, “the Black Panther lives,” and — perhaps most important — Michael B. Jordan’s Erik Killmonger saying, “I hope you ready, bro” to a mask in a museum, all set to a new track from Kendrick Lamar and Vince Staples. Only a few more weeks, folks.