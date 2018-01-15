The Cranberries Front Woman Dolores O’Riordan Dead at 46

According to the Associated Press, singer-songwriter Dolores O’Riordan, best known as the front woman for the rock band the Cranberries, has died at the age of 46. “The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session,” her publicist said in a statement reported by the BBC. “Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.” The singer fronted the band, which found massive success during the 1990s with albums like Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? and No Need to Argue, from 1989 until 2003, then again after the band reunited in 2009. Details about the cause of her death are currently unavailable, but will be added to this post as more information emerges.