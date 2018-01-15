Latest News from Vulture

2:10 p.m.

Lifetime Is Making a Meghan Markle and Prince Harry TV Movie

Casting is under way for Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story, but Meghan Markle is probably pretty booked up by now, huh?

12:59 p.m.

The Cranberries Front Woman Dolores O’Riordan Dead at 46

The singer’s publicist confirmed her death on Monday

12:00 p.m.

Jane the Virgin Has the Best Family on TV

It’s astonishing how few TV families are built on something so radical and so simple as truly knowing one another.

10:55 a.m.

Jamie Lee Curtis Discusses Eliza Dushku’s Alleged Abuse While Filming True Lies

“She had shared that story with me privately a few years ago. I was shocked and saddened then and still am today.”

10:31 a.m.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Recap: Elephants on Parade

We’re all cheering for Shereé and her prison boo.

10:01 a.m.

Star Trek Discovery Recap: The Killer in Me Is the Killer in You

In the grand tradition of evil doppelgängers everywhere, Burnham’s Mirrorverse outfits are incredible.

10:00 a.m.

Where Does the Family TV Show Go From Here?

From The Waltons to Roseanne 2.0.

9:48 a.m.

One Swamp Tour Later, Tiffany Haddish Is Groupon’s New Spokesperson

The National Reasonably Priced Swamp Tour Council would be fools not to follow suit.

8:00 a.m.

A Relationship Expert Psychoanalyzes Phantom Thread’s Twisted Romance

An expert answers all our burning questions about Reynolds and Alma’s unusual courtship.

12:49 a.m.

Despite Trump’s ‘Very Negative Yelp Review,’ Conan Is Headed to Haiti

The late-night host announced the trip Sunday on Twitter.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

The Chi Recap: You Like My Hair?

The cast of characters has become more overwhelming than kaleidoscopic.

Yesterday at 10:28 p.m.

Hulu Revives ER for the Streaming Era

Do the children even know about young George Clooney?

Yesterday at 9:06 p.m.

Aziz Ansari Responds to Misconduct Accusation: ‘I Took Her Words to Heart’

“It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned.”

Yesterday at 8:24 p.m.

Catherine Deneuve Wants to Explain What She Meant by Open Letter Against #MeToo

The actress was one of more than 100 French women who issued an open letter questioning the movement against sexual misconduct in the arts.

Yesterday at 5:50 p.m.

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams Recap: Monotone Horror

“Kill All Others” is a simple parable about society’s slide into fascist hate speech.

Yesterday at 3:00 p.m.

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams Recap: To a Better Life

A dreamy meditation on family, fatherhood, and love.

Yesterday at 2:35 p.m.

The Crown Confirms Helena Bonham Carter As Princess Margaret With Cute Photo

It’s happening! Guard your thinly-rolled cigarettes!

Yesterday at 1:45 p.m.

Time’s Up Leaders Tell Oprah Why They Spoke Up Against Sexual Harassment

“Women who are workers in this country have nothing to gain in certain instances by coming forward. But we want to help.”

Yesterday at 1:00 p.m.

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams Recap: Another Earth

“Impossible Planet” is as emotional and ethereal as it gets.

Yesterday at 12:44 p.m.

Paranoia Strikes Deep in The Handmaid’s Tale Season Two Trailer

It’ll be returning in April.