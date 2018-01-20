Latest News from Vulture

1:33 p.m.

Catherine Zeta-Jones Is Defending Her Husband, Michael Douglas, From Allegations

“It happened 30 years ago. It was B.C.: before Catherine.”

1:02 p.m.

Paul Rudd Wants To Have Dinner with ‘Buff Jesus’

Rudd is in awe of Jesus’s ability to “love food, but really keep it off.”

11:26 a.m.

Michael Wolff Is ‘Absolutely Sure’ Donald Trump Is Having a White House Affair

Since he didn’t have “ultimate proof,” though, it was left out of his book.

10:01 a.m.

Paul Bettany Is in Talks to Play The Crown’s Dashing Prince Philip

The resemblance is there.

10:00 a.m.

What’s Going to Happen to Woody Allen’s A Rainy Day in New York?

Hollywood insiders say Amazon Studios could shelve the film or skip its theatrical release.

9:27 a.m.

Liam Neeson Couldn’t Muster a Word When He First Met Ex-Girlfriend Helen Mirren

“I was smitten.”

8:30 a.m.

Private Life Is a Dazzling Tale About Makeshift Families

Kathryn Hahn and Paul Giamatti star in a comedy (of sorts) about a couple whose relentlessly unsuccessful attempts to conceive are stressing them out.

8:00 a.m.

12 Strong Is an Underwhelming Tribute to the ‘Horse Soldiers’ of the Afghan War

The film based on Doug Stanton’s book doesn’t do justice to the powerful true story of the 12 Americans who gathered intel in Afghanistan after 9/11.

4:10 a.m.

How Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade Reflects Our #metoo Moment

This comedy has a scene about sexual intimidation that had Sundance audiences buzzing.

12:04 a.m.

Drake Drops Two Brand-New Songs ‘God’s Plan’ and ‘Diplomatic Immunity’

God’s plan, indeed.

Yesterday at 11:30 p.m.

High Maintenance Season-Premiere Recap: Phantasmagoria of Despair

The beauty of High Maintenance is its depiction of a humane urban community, even amid tragedy.

Yesterday at 10:27 p.m.

Get Out’s Lil Rel Howery Set to Star in New Fox Sitcom Pilot

The network also placed pilot orders for a comedy produced by Lee Daniels and an hour-long musical drama.

Yesterday at 9:09 p.m.

MoviePass Announces New Plan to Partner With Distributors to Acquire Movies

The subscription ticket service unveiled their new subsidiary MoviePass Ventures at Sundance.

Yesterday at 8:45 p.m.

Tom Petty’s Family Confirms He Died Of An Accidental Overdose

He was taking a variety of pain medications.

Yesterday at 7:11 p.m.

Paddington 2 Bear-Crawls to a Perfect Score on Rotten Tomatoes

Pretty good for a little bear in a coat.

Yesterday at 6:30 p.m.

Paul Rudd Shares His Most Embarrassing Onstage Moment

“Everyone in the theater noticed.”

Yesterday at 6:01 p.m.

Atlanta Monster Is a Different Kind of True-Crime Podcast

It examines the notorious Atlanta child murders that took place between 1979 and 1981.

Yesterday at 5:02 p.m.

Rian Johnson Explains the Precedent for That Luke Twist in The Last Jedi

He also has an explanation for that thing that happened with Leia.

Yesterday at 4:21 p.m.

The Trailer for HBO’s Paterno Will Make You Wonder How Much the Coach Knew

The HBO film covers the downfall of the late college-football coach.

Yesterday at 4:09 p.m.

Most Powerful Testimony From USA Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Hearing

Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, and others speak out about the former USA Gymnastics doctor who has been accused of abusing over 130 women.