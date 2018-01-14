“Honoured.” That was the only Anglo-Saxon verbiage required from The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby on Instagram last night, when she posted a photo of herself and Helena Bonham Carter smiling in different directions. For some people, this photo means nothing at all: Cool! Two talented British actresses like to hang out with messy ponytails! But for Crown viewers, this means everything. It’s been recently reported that Bonham Carter was in final negotiations to replace Kirby as Princess Margaret on the Netflix drama — as the series progresses several decades later — and this photo pretty much confirms it. Let the nicotine-fueled fun begin.