12:49 a.m.

Despite Trump’s ‘Very Negative Yelp Review,’ Conan Is Headed to Haiti

The late-night host announced the trip Sunday on Twitter.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

The Chi Recap: You Like My Hair?

The cast of characters has become more overwhelming than kaleidoscopic.

Yesterday at 10:28 p.m.

Hulu Revives ER for the Streaming Era

Do the children even know about young George Clooney?

Yesterday at 9:06 p.m.

Aziz Ansari Responds to Misconduct Accusation: ‘I Took Her Words to Heart’

“It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned.”

Yesterday at 8:24 p.m.

Catherine Deneuve Wants to Explain What She Meant by Open Letter Against #MeToo

The actress was one of more than 100 French women who issued an open letter questioning the movement against sexual misconduct in the arts.

Yesterday at 5:50 p.m.

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams Recap: Monotone Horror

“Kill All Others” is a simple parable about society’s slide into fascist hate speech.

Yesterday at 3:00 p.m.

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams Recap: To a Better Life

A dreamy meditation on family, fatherhood, and love.

Yesterday at 2:35 p.m.

The Crown Confirms Helena Bonham Carter As Princess Margaret With Cute Photo

It’s happening! Guard your thinly-rolled cigarettes!

Yesterday at 1:45 p.m.

Time’s Up Leaders Tell Oprah Why They Spoke Up Against Sexual Harassment

“Women who are workers in this country have nothing to gain in certain instances by coming forward. But we want to help.”

Yesterday at 1:00 p.m.

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams Recap: Another Earth

“Impossible Planet” is as emotional and ethereal as it gets.

Yesterday at 12:44 p.m.

Paranoia Strikes Deep in The Handmaid’s Tale Season Two Trailer

It’ll be returning in April.

Yesterday at 11:41 a.m.

Queen Elizabeth Fires Royal Bra-Fitter Over Tell-All Book

The book is full of intimate secrets about the royal family.

Yesterday at 11:22 a.m.

Sam Rockwell Joins the Prestigious ‘Drops F-Bomb on SNL’ Club

Being a science teacher would do that to a man.

Yesterday at 11:01 a.m.

Aziz Ansari Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Photographer

“I stopped moving my lips and turned cold.”

Yesterday at 10:58 a.m.

SNL Finally Comes to Its Senses and Dedicates Entire Sketch to Stanley Tucci

“Tucci gang / Tucci gang / Tucci gang / Tucci gang.”

Yesterday at 9:55 a.m.

Saturday Night Live Recap: Sam Rockwell Knows His Gay Porn Stars

The Three Billboards star makes his SNL debut.

Yesterday at 9:52 a.m.

SNL’s Oprah Considering Running for President to Get White Women Back on Track

Because every woman deserves Oprah’s three favorite things: love, respect, and a new panini maker.

Yesterday at 9:27 a.m.

Bill Murray’s Steve Bannon Refuses to Believe His Time in the Spotlight Is Over

He looks like Death warmed over.

1/13/2018 at 7:23 p.m.

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams Recap: Safety First

One of the most sneakily offensive episodes that I’ve ever seen.

1/13/2018 at 3:57 p.m.

Netflix Cancels Lady Dynamite After Two Seasons

Despite its, ahem, dynamite comedic material.