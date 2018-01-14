Latest News from Vulture

28 mins ago

Time’s Up Leaders Tell Oprah Why They Spoke Up Against Sexual Harassment

“Women who are workers in this country have nothing to gain in certain instances by coming forward. But we want to help.”

1:00 p.m.

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams Recap: Another Earth

“Impossible Planet” is as emotional and ethereal as it gets.

12:44 p.m.

Paranoia Is Striking Deep in The Handmaid’s Tale Season 2 Trailer

It’ll be returning in April.

11:41 a.m.

Queen Elizabeth Fires Royal Bra-Fitter Over Tell-All Book

The book is full of intimate secrets about the royal family.

11:22 a.m.

Sam Rockwell Joins the Prestigious ‘Drops F-Bomb on SNL’ Club

Being a science teacher would do that to a man.

11:01 a.m.

Aziz Ansari Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Photographer

“I stopped moving my lips and turned cold.”

10:58 a.m.

SNL Finally Comes to Its Senses and Dedicates Entire Sketch to Stanley Tucci

“Tucci gang / Tucci gang / Tucci gang / Tucci gang.”

9:55 a.m.

Saturday Night Live Recap: Sam Rockwell Knows His Gay Porn Stars

The Three Billboards star makes his SNL debut.

9:52 a.m.

SNL’s Oprah Considering Running for President to Get White Women Back on Track

Because every woman deserves Oprah’s three favorite things: Love, respect, and a new panini maker.

9:27 a.m.

Bill Murray’s Steve Bannon Refuses to Believe His Time in the Spotlight Is Over

He looks like death warmed over.

Yesterday at 7:23 p.m.

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams Recap: Safety First

One of the most sneakily offensive episodes that I’ve ever seen.

Yesterday at 3:57 p.m.

Netflix Cancels Lady Dynamite After Two Seasons

Despite its, ahem, dynamite comedic material.

Yesterday at 3:00 p.m.

Phillip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams Recap: Daddy Issues

“Father Thing” should be a pulpy romp, but it’s a slog.

Yesterday at 2:46 p.m.

Daniel Day-Lewis Loves Trashy Reality TV Just As Much As You Do

One show has a special place in his heart.

Yesterday at 1:49 p.m.

Mark Wahlberg Donating His $1.5 Million Reshoot Money to Time’s Up

And in Michelle Williams’s name.

Yesterday at 1:16 p.m.

The End of the F***ing World Series-Premiere Recap: When James Met Alyssa

If you’re a fan of dark comedies, the likeability factor of TEOTFW is astronomical.

Yesterday at 1:09 p.m.

Eliza Dushku Claims Stunt Coordinator Molested Her When She Was 12

“I remember how he laid me down on the bed, wrapped me with his gigantic writhing body, and rubbed all over me.”

Yesterday at 12:22 p.m.

Frankly, How Dare Mamma Mia! Reject Tom Hanks for a Role

“My singing voice would have scared the children.”

Yesterday at 12:00 p.m.

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams Recap: If You Could Read My Mind

A sensitive portrayal of love and trust in a world gone clairvoyant.

Yesterday at 11:28 a.m.

Modern Family Is Planning to End Next Season

“I just can’t imagine that we’d go past that,” one of the showrunners said.