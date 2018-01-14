Stop, hey, what’s that sound? Look up! It’s the trailer for the second season of The Handmaid’s Tale! Hulu’s crown jewel of dystopian programming is back, promising to expand on the words of Margaret Atwood’s original novel for the sake of more content. (Seriously, just preemptively give Elisabeth Moss and Ann Dowd their Emmys now.) This season, Hulu teases that the episodes will revolve around “Offred’s pregnancy and her ongoing fight to free her future child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead,” and, of course, all of the characters fighting against “this dark truth.” It comes back on April 25.