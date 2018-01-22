The First Trailer for The Terror Is a Nightmare on the Northwest Passage

AMC has a big, expensive-looking new series coming up from producer Ridley Scott, and it follows a bunch of Royal Navy sailors marooned somewhere near the Arctic Circle. Ciarán Hinds, Jared Harris, and Tobias Menzies star in this eerie period thriller as British sailors searching for the Northwest Passage, which is a pretty treacherous proposition when you’re a bunch of Englishmen in big wooden ships without the benefit of satellite or radio communication technology. As if exposure and in-fighting among the crew didn’t create enough to stress about, it looks from this trailer like they’ve also found some kind of ice monster. The Terror premieres on March 26.