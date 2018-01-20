Kiersey Clemons Taught Nick Offerman How to ‘Keep His Sh*t Tight’
While promoting their new film Heart Beats Loud, Kiersey Clemons, Nick Offerman, and director Brett Haley, stopped by the Vulture Spot at Sundance to talk father-daughter relationships, toxic masculinity, and representation — along with how to be ‘woke.’ Watch the video above to hear how Kiersey offered Nick some guidance.
Watch Now
- Late-Night Hosts Weigh In on Trump’s ‘Excellent’ Health
- Trump’s Border Wall Prototypes Are Minimalist Art
- How Stevie Wonder Helped Make MLK Day a National Holiday
- Advice Every Comic Should Hear Before Performing at the Correspondents’ Dinner
- 5 of the Most Notorious YouTube Scandals
- The Black Mirror Creator Has an Idea for a Much Nicer Version of The Matrix
- Five Comic-Book Stories That Might Happen Onscreen After the Disney-Fox Merger
- The Makers of TV’s Darkest Show Are Actually Comedians
- 89 Film and TV Moments That Capture 2017
- The 8 Most Implausible Commutes in Movie History
- Biggest Mistakes in 9 Oscar-Winning Movies
- 12 Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct Are Forcing TV Shows to Switch Gears
- Post-Matt Lauer, We Need to Redefine the Fatherly Image of American Journalism
- The Evolution of the Movie Trailer
- Sara Bareilles and Jason Mraz Perform a Song From ‘Waitress’ in Central Park
- The Best Preshow Advice Tracy Morgan Gave to James Davis
- 7 Questions Stranger Things 2 Leaves Unanswered
- Who Are Rey’s Parents?
- The Secret Feminist History of Witches, As Told by a Practicing Witch
- Natasha Leggero Has a Bold Rider Request