Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

The pretty prince of parties The Flight of the Conchords might be migrating back to television sometime this year. At the Television Critics Association on Friday, IndieWire asked Jemaine Clement, one half of the New Zealand duo, about the possibility. Clement, who was at TCA to promote the FX series Legion, reportedly confirmed that he and bandmate Bret McKenzie would be back for an hour-long special on HBO.

“It should be fun,” Clement said. “We’ve done some of it before, some of it will be new. Some of it we’ll be working on in the next few months.”

However, business time is not yet finished. A rep for HBO told AV Club, “The deals are not fully in place. We’ll hopefully have news soon and will be back in touch.”

Clement also confirmed that he is working on the U.S. television adaption of the vampire mockumentary he co-wrote with Taika Waititi, What We Do In the Shadows. Clement said they would be filming a pilot later this year.