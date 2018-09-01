Up

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Has this seemingly wide-open awards season finally narrowed down to one front-runner? It certainly appears that way after Three Billboards won the most Golden Globes this past weekend and also made a mighty showing in the just-released BAFTA nominations, overperforming in categories like Best Supporting Actor (with two nods, for Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson) and even worming its way into Best Cinematography over far flashier competition. The BAFTAs are the British version of the Oscars, and the Academy shares many across-the-board members with that organization, but truth be told, Three Billboards has been exceeding expectations with just about every significant awards body so far. In a year where two of the most notable Best Picture contenders are a film about race directed by a black man and a film about female characters directed by a woman, I think the still-evolving Academy will find their version of compromise with Three Billboards, a movie that tackles gender and racial issues from the perspective of a straight white man, writer-director Martin McDonagh.