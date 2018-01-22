Tiffany Haddish Will Win Your Heart Again on Drunk History

Photo: Comedy Central

This summer, Tiffany Haddish won the hearts of the public (and if there is a God, Oscar voters), playing the friend you would most want to get drunk with. Now, with the new season of Drunk History, premiering Tuesday, January 23, she’ll win your heart again as the friend you want to get drunk and teach you about WWII. In this exclusive clip, Haddish tells the story of Rose Valland, the art historian whom Cate Blanchett’s character in The Monuments Men was based on. You’ll learn about WWII, art, and a test to see if a guy is too drunk to sleep with you. Watch below, and then read an interview with Drunk History co-creator and host Derek Waters about the magical evening. Get your pens, paper, and grapefruits out.

What makes a good Drunk History storyteller?

In my humble opinion, what makes a good narrator, first and foremost, is not have a drinking problem. Does drink. Is incredibly likable. Doesn’t hold back on their opinions. Those are the type of people that I just like to be around, in general. Obviously, I have to pick someone I get along with, or the episode will be very awkward. It’s not about how much they’re drinking. The goal of the show has and will always be telling a story that I feel more people need to know about, and because of their passion and their likability, the audience is just captivated by that.

How did you come to ask Tiffany to do the show?

I always liked Tiffany, but I needed an excuse to work with her. We had mutual friends, and I was like, “I really want to meet Tiffany Haddish.” She came in and we had a general meeting, and she just came in on fire. One of many qualities that Tiffany has and what I love in narrators is that there’s no one else like them. They’re gonna tell you how they feel no matter what. She was very enthusiastic about doing it. She really wanted to do the history of the weave, and unfortunately we weren’t able to make it happen, but when I sent her the story she did, she got very, very excited.

What was it about the story that she responded to?

Well, as you learn in the story, she’s half-Jewish, half–Jehovah Witness — as she says, “a Jew-Jo.” And you learn how important the story was, and that she never heard it. Then she educated herself, watched documentaries, and got really, really into it.

How much time do they have to prepare between when the story’s chosen and the shoot happens?

It’s about two weeks. They’ll get a research packet and some links of where to find either documentaries or little articles.

Did she tell you ahead of time the drink she wants, so you guys can prepare to have stuff on hand?

I ask the storytellers, “What drink have you had that you’ve never had a bad experience with?” They’re drinking something that they’re gonna wanna enjoy all night and not feel like hell in the morning. I believe Tiffany had vodka. Vodka-something.

When did you shoot it?

Over a year ago. It was in her house, the night before her birthday. I remember, like around 10 o’clock, hearing a knock on the door while we were shooting; she got some tennis shoes delivered. I thought that was so cool.

How long does the shoot take?

About six to eight hours. We get there around 4 or 5, and then start filming at around 6:30.

And then you just keep on running the story over and over?

Yeah, there’s a version where it’s only a drink in; there’s a version with two drinks in. As much as I want the story to be funny, I want to make sure we have the dates and the names correct. In between, I’ll be like, “Let’s do something fun so that you don’t feel like you have to just keep telling the same story over and over again.” And she had these coloring books, which fit for the story. I was like, “Let’s color.” Just drinking and coloring and not thinking about the story. Then I’m like, “All right, let’s have another drink and tell me that story one more time.” Each time we do the story again, I’ll interject a little more. I’ll ask more questions and get more interactive with them.

Overall, how was she as a storyteller?

Unbelievable. I mean, she told the story and gave it her own take. Who would ever imagine that story would end with Tupac and Hitler together? She’s the best storyteller. It’s hard to smile learning about Nazis, and it’s hard not to smile throughout that whole story because it’s her.

How did her drunkenness manifest? She seemed to get a little tired.

Yeah. Tiffany just laughed more. She giggled more, but there was never a moment where she changed who she was. She was just laughing and doing more voices. I noticed she was definitely doing more accents throughout the night.

You filmed this after Girls Trip was filmed, but before Girls Trip came out. Could you predict she was going to blow up like she did?

No one can predict anyone’s future, but there are certain people that you’re around that you just know they’re going to be huge. You just know. You don’t know how. I’ve never seen Girls Trip, but I just knew when I met her. I was like, Oh, my god. This is someone. I hope and believe that the people that get successful are the ones that know who they are and there’s no one else like them. She’s just Tiffany Haddish. She’s just her own self.