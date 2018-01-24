She ready! Tiffany Haddish — inspirational NYFCC speaker, Groupon spokeswoman, drunk historian, and late-night queen — has signed a first-look deal with HBO. Per Variety, the deal between Haddish’s She Ready Productions and HBO will be a two-year pact. What more can we expect from the woman who delivered a standout Girls Trip performance (and press tour), plus a memoir? Haddish’s agenda is already stacked: She’s starring with Tracy Morgan in TBS’s The Last OG, and with Tracy Morgan in Universal’s Night School. She’ll also star in New Line’s DC-comic-based ensemble The Kitchen, and Universal’s The Temp, and is developing a movie called Limited Partners at Paramount. All that, plus whatever Paul Thomas Anderson has in mind.